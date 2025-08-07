A London MP has slammed the capital's travel chiefs after a wave of transport disruption left thousands of tennis fans stranded in scorching heat.

Wimbledon - archive

Liberal Democrat Paul Kohler branded the chaos a “huge embarrassment for London” as spectators trying to reach the All England Club faced packed carriages, severe delays and cancelled services at the very start of the world-famous tournament.

He ​told reporters: “This is an international embarrassment. This is one of the jewels in the crown of British sport and people can’t even get to the championships on time because the train won’t get them there."

Southfields station, the nearest stop to Wimbledon’s gates, was hit by a double whammy of disruption, including a trackside fire and signal failures, causing trains to be suspended or run with major delays.

Mr Kohler placed the blame on Sadiq Khan, in his role as both Mayor of London and chair of Transport for London.

“Sadiq Khan needs to just get a grip. This has been a long-running problem. No one is surprised because this happens time and time again.

“He needs to sort it out because it is an embarrassment to London and to Wimbledon."