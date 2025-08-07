Holidaymakers hoping for a smooth getaway might want to check their airport before packing their bags, as a​ new report has revealed the worst airports in the UK for flight cancellations, lost luggage and miserable customer experiences.

Worst UK airports for lost luggage and cancelled flights

According to ​the research from travel firm Bounce, Southampton Airport is officially the worst in the UK for lost luggage, clocking up 0.18 baggage complaints per 100,000 passengers between 2022 and 2024.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Airport took the crown for cancelled flights, with a whopping 4.25 ​% of services scrapped ​- more than triple the national average of 1.34 %.

"This equates to more than one in 25 flights being cancelled", the report stated.

London's busiest hubs, Heathrow and Gatwick, did not escape unscathed either. Both performed dismally in baggage handling, with 0.16 and 0.15 complaints per 100,000 passengers respectively​, making them some of the worst in the country.

Passengers flying through Manchester might not lose their bags or get cancelled, but they are in for a grim time nonetheless. The northern hub was ranked the worst in the UK for customer satisfaction, earning a measly score of just 2 out of 10.

Cody Candee, CEO and Founder at Bounce, said: "This research shows that UK airports have a lot of room for improvement when it comes to providing an efficient and streamlined service to travellers.

"This poor performance puts a lot of pressure on flyers who have to navigate the often confusing airport signage and long security queuing times.

"With this in mind, travellers should prepare appropriately for their airport experience to be as straightforward as possible."

If you want to avoid the heartbreak of your bag vanishing into the airport abyss, there are a few simple tricks that might just save your holiday.

Experts say slapping a GPS tracker like an Apple AirTag or Tile into your case can help you track it down if it goes walkabout. Flying direct or picking longer layovers also gives your bag a better shot at making the journey with you.

Make sure your suitcase is clearly labelled inside and out, and take a quick photo of it before check-in so you can describe it if it gets lost. A bright or unique case also makes it easier to spot on the carousel​, and harder for someone else to nab by mistake.

Checking in early gives baggage handlers more time to get your stuff where it needs to go. And always pack essentials like meds, chargers and spare undies in your hand luggage, just in case your suitcase decides to go on its own adventure.