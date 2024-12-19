The 25-year-old racing driver - who is a double amputee - loved his training for this year's Christmas special, and he'd be delighted to inspire more people by tackling a full series in the future.

Billy Monger

He told the Daily Star newspaper: "The intensity and duration of the main show, and how much of a commitment that is, can't be underestimated.

"But having been in this world for a few weeks, there is part of me going, 'I don't want this to end.' "I want it to keep going and continue to push the boundaries."

Billy heaped praise on his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova for how she's worked around his prosthetics to create his routines.

He said: "It's challenging with my prosthetics but Nadiya did all the choreography and put all of those moves I could do into a routine."

Earlier this year, Billy set a new world record for a double amputee in the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii.

However, he joked that performing for notoriously tough-talking judge Craig Revel Horwood is more daunting.

Last month, he said in a statement: "I've spent the last 12 months training 20 hours a week for an Ironman world record attempt, but the thought of donning sequins in front of Craig Revel Horwood fills me with a fear I've never experienced before.

"This is about as far from my comfort zone as it can get.

"My family are big Strictly fans, so I'm doing it for them and to raise awareness for what I’m doing for Comic Relief next year. I'm just hoping my leg doesn't fall off mid-dance!"

Facing competition from actress Tamzin Outhwaite, 'Gladiators' star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (Nitro), presenter Vogue Williams, Drag artist Tayce and comedian Josh Widdicombe.

The six celebrities will each perform a seasonal routine as they try to impress Craig and fellow judges Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas.

The 'Strictly Come Dancing Christmas' special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day (25.12.24).