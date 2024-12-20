The former 'EastEnders' actor has repeatedly turned down offers to appear on reality TV programmes but has held talks with the BBC about joining the all-star cast of the murder mystery game hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

Danny Dyer

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Danny Dyer is a reality TV booker's dream signing but for years has turned down every offer.

"He's a huge character who effortlessly creates telly magic without even trying, so 'Traitors' bosses have been pursuing Danny hard. They're doing everything they can to get the deal over the line."

The BBC are staying tight-lipped about the prospect of Danny joining a line-up that is set to include Clare Balding, Stephen Fry and Alan Carr.

A spokesperson for the corporation said: "'The Traitors' is a game that includes lies and deception, thus it would be foolhardy for any Faithful to speculate before the game has begun."

Danny previously ruled out appearing on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' as he doesn't want to be at the mercy of presenters Ant and Dec.

The 47-year-old actor said: "I understand why some people do it, because they need their profile raised, or some have got a big tax bill.

"But I've never quite understood why I would want to let Ant and Dec take the p*** out of me for f****** three weeks."

Danny recently revealed that he taught performing arts students at his 17-year-old daughter Sunnie's school but was told of for using colourful language after the pupils didn't learn their lines.

Speaking on the 'Live And Let Dyers' podcast, he said: "I did swear a lot in the lessons.

"Hardly any of them learned their f****** lines."