Maura Higgins has signed a huge new TV deal.

The former ‘Love Island’ star is set to return for a new series of ‘Love Island USA: Aftersun’ after she impressed show bosses in the US last year.

A source told The Sun: “Maura’s signed on for a new series of Love Island USA - she was so popular after the last season it was clear bosses would sign her up.

"They don’t care about any personal life drama she has in the UK - she’s been a huge hit with US audiences."

Maura took part in the fifth series of ‘Love Island’ and finished fourth with Curtis Pritchard.

She went on to work as the social media presenter for ‘Love Island USA’ and ‘Love Island Games’ in 2023.

Last year, she presented ‘Love Island USA: Aftersun’ and was so popular with audiences, her contract has been renewed for this year.

Meanwhile, Maura, 34, previously admitted she was “shaking with nerves” before presenting ‘Aftersun’ for the first time.

She told The Mirror: “I was shattered. I think just all the emotions ... first ‘Aftersun’ is done, which I am so, so happy about.

"I was a nervous wreck watching it back. My heart was literally thumping and I’m not a nervous person.

"I don’t really get nervous. My hands were going… I just wanted to do everyone proud.

"It was a success, and I am so happy with how it turned out. Everyone was really happy.

“Producers were happy, execs were happy, which makes me happy and most importantly, I am very happy because I am my own worst critic. I think we all are at times.

"But yeah, first one done. It’s so crazy, I’ve known I was going to do this role for quite a few months and it’s weird like, you kind of think you know what to expect but it’s nothing like what you’re expecting.

"But it went better… it’s crazy you’re literally there trying to hold the whole show for an hour, it’s mental and intense and fun and exciting and scary. It’s every single emotion under the sun.”

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

