Abbey Clancy claimed she spotted three UFOs in the sky whilst she drove down the A3

The 39-year-old model says she saw "rectangle lights" zooming in the sky as she drove down the A3 - which connects London and Portsmouth.

Abbey told her husband, ex-footballer Peter Crouch, 44, on their The Therapy Crouch podcast: "I have all these UFO people contacting me going, 'You did see it, it's not a figure of your imagination.'

"I just saw these three rectangle lights in the sky. It wasn't a sunny day, and it hadn't been raining.

"It couldn't have been some sort of reflection. Seconds later, they all darted off in a different direction."

Abbey is not the only star to reveal UFO sightings, as actor Michael Sheen, 56, recently revealed he saw a "phalanx of light" when he was on his way home from school one day in his hometown of Port Talbot, Wales - which has attracted several alien sightings.

However, Michael did not tell anyone that he spotted a UFO until it disappeared, meaning people dismissed his claim.

The Good Omens actor said on the Scarred For Life podcast in March: "When I was about 12, I was coming home from school. I used to go on the school bus and it would drop me off at the end of the road.

"And I would walk up my to my house and as I would turn up the drive to my house, to my right was the edge of the mountain and behind me was the town and going out to sea.

"And just as I turned I saw something come around the edge of the mountain off in the distance - a light coming round.

"So I sort of stopped and this light came out and then two lights behind it and then three lights behind it and then I saw a phalanx of light coming from behind the mountain and floating out over the sea.

"And as I'm standing there I'm thinking, 'I think those are UFOs, I'm fairly certain those are UFOs', and I thought I had to go into my house and tell my family there are UFOs out here, or lights, and they should come and have a look.

"And then I had to go into the house and go, 'Umm I think I've just seen...', and no one believed me obviously."