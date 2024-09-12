Abbey Clancy's property show has reportedly been cancelled by ITV.

Abbey Clancy's ITV show has reportedly been cancelled

The 38-year-old model and presenter launched her own series 'Abbey Clancy: Celebrity Homes' last autumn, but the programme didn't quite catch on with viewers in the way executives had hoped it would.

A source told the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column: "The top brass had a meeting about the show and decided not to continue with it.

"There are no plans for another series."

The show featured the likes of models Jodie Kidd and Caprice as well as singer Heidi Range and socialite Jo Wood, while Abbey herself added to the star studded feel.

However, the insider added: "The show had everything going for it - celebrities, fancy homes and some gossip.

"But it didn't deliver big enough viewing figures."

Despite the disappointment, it's believed the channel will try to work with Abbey - who is married to retired England footballer Peter Crouch - on other projects in the future.

An ITV source said: "Abbey is a big star and it's hoped she'll do other formats."

In the programme, she showed viewers inside the houses of the rich and famous to delve into the inspirations behind their designs.

Announcing the series last year, ITV said at the time: "We will hear the personal stories behind their treasured possessions and gain a rare insight into their personal lives in this warm, fun and revealing series."

In a statement, Amanda Stavri - ITV's Commissioning Editor Reality - revealed her hope that Abbey would offer "a real insight into their lives".

She added: "Bringing even more reality programming to ITVBe and ITVX we are thrilled to announce that Abbey will showcase a real insight into their lives, passions and interests through two brand new commissions."