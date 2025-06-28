Zara McDermott was “freaking out” when she spent the night with a stalking victim for her new BBC documentary.

'It would absolutely destroy me': Zara McDermott's new stalking documentary

Zara spent the night at the home of Laura, whose ex has been convicted for stalking twice and was given a suspended sentence. At the time of filming he was out on bail and Zara, 28, admitted the whole experience left her terrified.

In To Catch A Stalker, Zara said: “I could not relax. I could not sleep. This is how some women live every single day. It would absolutely destroy me.

“Even the creaking sound of the house is freaking me out a bit.

“I want to keep her company for the evening. I am really interested in getting an understanding as to what she has been going through.

“I am staying the night to keep an eye on the door bell so Laura gets the chance for a good night’s sleep. But I almost jumped at my own reflection and I feel a bit paranoid in this house.”

Later in the episode, Zara revealed it was 2am and she could not sleep.

She said: “It’s nearly 2am. Laura has given me access to her cameras and I can’t relax because I am waiting for this figure to appear.”

She also tells Laura: “I didn’t sleep much. I spent most of the night checking the camera. But it makes you realise how distinctive that figure on your screenshots is. It is undoubtedly someone because it is so pitch black.”