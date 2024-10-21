Katie Piper has been consoled by her TV colleagues after a troll made a nasty comment about her face.

Katie Piper has slammed a troll who made vile comments about her face

The 41-year-old TV presenter was left blind in one eye following an horrific acid attack in 2008 that left her with serious facial scarring and she was left appalled after someone decided to question "where is your nose?" below one of her Instagram pictures.

Responding, Katie wrote: "Being pulled into my face by thick scar tissue. It's incredibly painful."

The user then disgracefully suggested that she jump out of a window to "ease" her "suffering".

Calling out the social media user, the former 'Strictly Come Dancing' star wrote on Instagram: "After completing my run this morning, feeling already depleted because of my bad time, I opened my phone to this.

"I can handle most things, but sometimes it adds to an already heavy load you are carrying. You never know how people are feeling, what they're going through, how their days are and even if you did, the only person we're judging because of this comment, is you.

"I wouldn't usually call this out so personally, but this is beyond anything even I can handle. This behaviour should always be called out, people need to do better."

'Loose Women' star Coleen Nolan was among those to back her decision to call out the abhorrent bullying.

She commented: "Oh god Katie this is so so vile ! I think these kind of people have no life , no friends and would prefer hate towards them then nothing at all. I'm trying to feel sorry for this sad individual but I'm finding it really difficult.. you on the other hand are one of the most beautiful individuals I've ever met. Never let anyone dull your shine."

Fellow 'Loose Women' star Denise Welch wrote: "I'm literally speechless. It like Col says is because they'd rather have negative attention than non. Many so called journalists are the same."

'Good Morning Britain' presenter Adil Ray said: "Sending you love and strength Katie. Yes do call this out, but please don't let this horrid negativity occupy your mind. You're an absolute inspiration to all of us, in so many ways. You have taught us bravery and tenacity. Keep going, keep smiling and keep being beautiful inside and out."

Singer Beverley Knight commented: "No one who is booked, busy and recognises their blessing has time to sit down and write this s***.

You are one of the most wonderful examples of humanity I know."

And documentary maker Stacey Dooley wrote: "The pits.

"You are legit 10/10 in every sense."