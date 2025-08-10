TV star Ray Brooks has died aged 86.

The actor - whose career spanned five decades - passed away on Saturday (09.08.25) following a short illness.

Brooks was, perhaps, best-known for narrating Mr Benn, the animated TV series that aired on the BBC in the 70s, while he also played a leading role in Cathy Come Home, the TV play directed by Ken Loach.

In a statement, the actor's sons, Will and Tom, told the BBC that he he was best known for Mr Benn, "with people continually asking him to say the catchphrase 'as if by magic!'".

They added: "Although only 13 episodes were made, they were repeated twice a year for 21 years."

Brooks - who spent the last few years living with dementia - was also known for playing Robbie Box, the rogue gambler, in Big Deal, the BBC comedy drama series that aired between 1984 and 1986.

What's more, Brooks is one of few actors to star in both EastEnders and Coronation Street. The late actor played Norman Philips on Coronation Street in the 60s, and he played Joe Macer - who murdered his wife Pauline Fowler - on EastEnders.

In a post on X, EastEnders' official account said: "We are deeply saddened to hear that Ray Brooks has passed away. Ray will always be remembered fondly by everyone that worked with him at EastEnders. Our love and thoughts are with Ray’s family and friends."

Danny Baker, the veteran broadcaster, has also paid tribute to Brooks.

Alongside a throwback image of Brooks, Danny wrote on X: "Ray Brooks in the landmark film, Cathy Come Home.

"When I was young it was a sensation because it was shot round our way.

"Here's Ray in Southwark Park with my school and estate in the background.

"His excellent 1971 album is worth £££ too...

"RIP mate. (sic)"

Brooks' sons noted that he "shunned the limelight", despite his fame and success.

They said: "His three true loves were family [he also had a daughter Emma, who died in 2003], Fulham Football Club, and spending time in Brighton, where he was born."