Adam Richman has alerted police after the cast and crew of 'Adam Richman Eats Britain' was robbed on Wednesday evening (23.10.24).

Adam Richman robbed as production van is 'completely cleaned out' at service station

The 'Man v. Food' star took to social media to reveal the devastating news to his followers that all of the crew's filming equipment was stolen, as were his possessions, including some medication, after their production van was “completely cleaned out” at a service station.

He wrote on X: "Well - the entire crew of season two of #AdamRichmanEatsBritain has just been robbed. We were driving from Birmingham to London, stopped at a rest, stop in Barnet for exactly 4 1/2 minutes to use the restroom, and came back to our van completely cleaned out.

All of the filming equipment is gone.

Both of my suitcases with all of my possessions are gone.

Backpack with my laptop and all of my medications are gone .

And to make matters worse, because I have trackers on some of my possessions, and because of my laptop, I can see where these things are. But we have to wait here for the police. The rest stop won’t release the security footage until the police arrive.

It’s been almost an hour.

I’m going to share a few of the locations where I can see my possessions.

Reward for anything found. (sic)"

Adam started sharing locations of where his possessions were, but he later backtracked and asked fans not to "personally intervene" to retrieve the stolen goods following a request from the Metropolitan Police.

He wrote: "EVERYONE!

PLEASE DO NOT ATTEMPT TO PERSONALLY INTERVENE OR FIND MY ITEMS YOURSELVES!

I DONT WANT ANY HARM TO COME TO ANYONE!

@metpoliceuk - I will no longer be updating location on Twitter as you asked.

The responding officers have my contact information (sic)"

Some of Adam's stolen possessions included the last birthday card he ever received from his father, and a book given to him by his mother.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 14:49hrs on Wednesday, 23 October following reports of a theft from a van at London Gateway Services on the M1.

"Items including cameras and laptops were stolen. Officers are continuing enquiries. No arrests have been made at this stage.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD4451/23OCT."

Adam shot to fame in the UK when he starred in eating-challenge show 'Man v. Food' in 2008.

The programme featured Adam taking on incredible eating challenges around the world.