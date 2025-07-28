Adam Thomas' daughter broke her right arm during a football game.

Adam Thomas' daughter Elsie showing her cast / Credit: Instagram

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday (27.07.25) to share how "strong" Elsie, seven, has been throughout her injury, and after almost a month of having her right arm in a cast, Adam and his wife Caroline Daly are excited for Elsie's cast to come off this week.

He posted a photo carousel of Elsie getting her cast, a sweet shot of her with Adam and her brother Teddy, 10, as well as a snap of Elsie with 41-year-old actor Ryan Thomas' son, Roman, five.

Captioning the series of images, the Waterloo Road star wrote: "Have to give this little girl her flowers today... she broke her arm during a football game and with some help from her lil cousin she has been super strong through out.

"She's not moaned or complained once she has just adapted so well.

"She's had her cast on now for nearly 4 weeks and next week it finally comes off!

"Just in time for the summer holidays thankfully. (sic)"

Many of Adam's followers praised Elsie's bravery in the post's comments section.

One user said: "Super tough little girl Elsie Rose!

"Did wonder what she had done to her arm! Glad to see she is on the mend! (sic)."

A second fan penned: "Aww poor thing, well done she's a tough cookie (sic)."

And a third person wrote: "Aw so brave! What a champ she is. (sic)"

Adam's family life update comes as he has reportedly signed up for I'm A Celebrity... All Stars.

The former Emmerdale actor finished in third place in the 2016 series of ITV1's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, and memorably took part in a record 12 Bushtucker Trials during his time in the Australian jungle.

Now, it has been claimed he has signed up for the second series of the all-stars spin-off in South Africa - which sees former I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! campmates do the show once again.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "This will be a glorious return for Adam as he established himself as a true fan favourite through his series in camp and then on the spin-off show.

"He's stayed in the limelight, too, with Waterloo Road and then on ITV alongside brother Ryan with challenge show 99 To Beat.

"It's the perfect time for him to head back into the jungle and affirm his position as Mr. Bushtucker Trial."

I'm A Celebrity...All Stars is also reportedly set to feature retired Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp, 78 - who won the 2018 series of the reality I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! - and former The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins, 44, who lasted only three days in the jungle when she took part in the 2014 edition of the programme.