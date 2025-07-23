Adam Thomas is set to take part in I'm A Celebrity... All Stars.

The former Emmerdale star finished third in the 2016 series of ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and is now set to return to the jungle in the second run of the all-stars series in South Africa.

Adam memorably took part in a record 12 Bushtucker Trials during his time in the Australian jungle and returned to present the companion series I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp with Joel Dommett and Emily Atack in 2019.

The 36-year-old actor now appears in the BBC school drama Waterloo Road and also participated in the 2023 series of Saturday night staple Strictly Come Dancing.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "This will be a glorious return for Adam as he established himself as a true fan favourite through his series in camp and then on the spin-off show.

"He's stayed in the limelight, too, with Waterloo Road and then on ITV alongside brother Ryan with challenge show 99 To Beat.

"It's the perfect time for him to head back into the jungle and affirm his position as Mr Bushtucker Trial."

The second series of I'm A Celebrity... All Stars will air next year and is also set to feature former football manager Harry Redknapp - who won the 2018 series of the reality favourite - and former The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins, who lasted only three days in the jungle when she took part in the 2014 edition of the programme.

The first legends series aired in 2023 and saw the returns of former campmates Myleene Klass, Helen Flanagan and Jordan Banjo.

A source said: "That was one of the biggest entertainment shows of the year averaging 5.2million views across its consecutive weeknight run.

"We’re very excited about bringing back campmates from over the years in a brand-new setting in South Africa."

An insider previously said that it was "real coup" that Redknapp, 78, had signed up as he proved hugely popular with viewers when he was crowned King of the Jungle in 2018.

The source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "It’s going to be a real coup.

"Harry is TV gold and was first on the list of wannabe celebrity contestants."