Adam Thomas' son has fractured his left wrist - just weeks after he shared his daughter broke her right arm.

Adam Thomas has had another hospital trip with his kids

The 37-year-old actor took to his Instagram stories on Sunday (10.08.25) to share his worry that Teddy, 10, "seems happy" about his injury and how they spent approximately three hours in Accident and Emergency (A+E).

Teddy's incident came after Adam revealed on Instagram on July 27 that Elsie, seven, broke her right arm during a football game almost a month ago, and had to have her right arm in a cast for almost a month before it came off earlier this month.

Writing over a picture of a joyous Teddy showing off his left arm in a sprained wrist brace, the former Emmerdale actor said: "He's only gone and fractured his wrist.

"He seems happy about it, which is the most worrying haha. (sic)"

On July 27, Adam - who has Teddy and Elsie with his wife, Caroline Daly - shared how "strong" his daughter had been throughout her injury.

The actor also posted a photo carousel that showed Elsie getting her cast, a sweet shot of her with Adam and her brother Teddy, as well as a snap of Elsie with 41-year-old actor Ryan Thomas' son, Roman, five.

Captioning the series of images, the Waterloo Road star wrote: "Have to give this little girl her flowers today... she broke her arm during a football game and with some help from her lil cousin she has been super strong through out.

"She's not moaned or complained once she has just adapted so well.

"She's had her cast on now for nearly 4 weeks and next week it finally comes off!

"Just in time for the summer holidays thankfully. (sic)"

Elsewhere, Adam was left "confused" after ITV decided to axe his and brother Ryan's game show, 99 to Beat - which was "one of the biggest entertainment launches this year" - attracting"12.5 million viewers" and being "streamed over four million times on ITVX".

The eight-part show saw 100 contestants battle it out in various challenges, with the last person standing taking home a £25,000 cash prize.

Speaking about the cancellation of 99 to Beat, Adam said on a recent episode of their At Home with the Thomas Bros podcast, which he and former Coronation Street actor Ryan present alongside their brother Scott Thomas, 37: "I was like, 'I can't believe we were even talking positively about a job that we've done because we're so self-critical.'

"But we were like, 'You know what, we did a really good job of that 99 to Beat!'"

Ryan replied: "And guess what? It's not coming back."

Adam continued: "When I am positive about something, it gets cancelled. Honestly, I don't know what I'm doing wrong.

"Like I did [I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! spin-off] Extra Camp presenting, did one series of that, got cancelled.

"The next presenting job I did was with Ryan, 99 to Beat, and that's got cancelled."

An ITV spokesperson told Digital Spy: "99 to Beat is one of the biggest entertainment launches this year across all channels and streaming platforms.

"It reached 12.5 million viewers and was streamed over 4 million times on ITVX. The Thomas Brothers are fantastic presenters, but unfortunately, at this stage, we will not be recommissioning."