Adjoa Andoh is known around the world because of Bridgerton

The 62-year-old actress has played Lady Danbury in the Netflix Regency romance series since 2020 and explained that she now gets recognised by viewers across the globe as a result.

She told Radio Times: "I was in 'EastEnders' for a while, so I was very well known for that, and then I was in 'Casualty' and 'Doctor Who', so it's not unfamiliar for me to be recognised. But Netflix is international, so that’s different. I can be recognised in Thailand or America or Shropshire. It means you’re doing your work well, and it's quite moving. Being older, there’s a contentment; you understand that life is a series of accidents and challenges with some lovely bits in between. The gratitude you feel is at a deeper level."

'Bridgerton' was one of the earliest shows to feature colour-conscious casting - where actors of colour are deliberately cast - to create a multi-ethnic Regency period world and Adjoa explained how important this is to society and what a privilege it is to be a part of the show.

She added: "It has expanded the possibilities of what stories you can tell, how you tell them and who can be in them. It also means you've expanded your audience. When I stay with family in Ghana, people will charge across the street to me, excited about a costume drama set in Regency England. They identify with it in a different way.

"It’s a tremendous privilege. People tell me they love to watch a costume drama with women so central to the stories, and people of colour in a historical drama. I’ve had gay and lesbian people saying, 'We've had little hints, when can we get a bit more of that sort of story?' There are lots of people who see themselves reflected in it."

The star is currently filming the fourth season of 'Bridgerton' and while she can't reveal anything about the plot, she has promised that it will be filled with emotion and drama.

Adjoa said: "I’m filming the fourth season now and all I can say is it’ll be another dramatic, emotional, aesthetic feast."