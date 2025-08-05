Adrian Dunbar thinks Line of Duty will be back next year.

The 66-year-old actor has played Superintendant Ted Hastings in all six seasons of the police corruption drama and though he and co-stars Martin Compston and Vicky McClure - who play DI Steve Arnott and DI Kate Fleming respectively - are still waiting on "official confirmation" series seven will get the go ahead, he admitted it is highly likely.

Adrian told the new issue of Radio Times magazine: “There were signs that we were going to be doing something next year. We’re all waiting for the BBC to say, “Yeah, it’s happening”.

"An official confirmation is what we’re waiting on, but all the signs are very good. Jed [Mercurio, showrunner] hasn’t given us any updates – he’s beavering away, I suspect.”

Adrian never takes his appearance on the show for granted and admitted Vicky loves to tease her co-stars about their fates because she typically receives their scripts first.

He said: "One of the shocking things that I realised after series two or three was the writer can just do away with you.

"Vicky usually gets the scripts first, and she’s a very quick reader, so she will start sending us cryptic messages that’ll really unnerve me and Martin. Like, “Oh my God, episode three – what happens to you!”

In May, Martin insisted a new series of Line of Duty was "a way off".

He told The Sun newspaper's TVMag: "Everybody's got stuff going on at the minute, so I think anything, unfortunately, would be a way off.

"You know, the day people stop asking about the show will be a sad day, so I’m delighted that people are still excited about it.

"We'd all love to work together again at some point. We still all meet up.

"I met with Jed [Mercurio, the show’s creator], Adrian and Vicky in London before Christmas - we went out for dinner, to hear what everyone’s up to."

