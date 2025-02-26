Agatha Christie's great-grandson has revealed a new 'Miss Marple' adaptation is being developed.

The iconic whodunnit author's great-grandson James Pritchard has opened up on the future of the legendary literary detective, who has been played by the likes of Helen Hayes, Joan Hickson, Geraldine McEwan and Julia McKenzie over the years, with the last iteration airing in 2013.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, James said: "I couldn't be more excited. I've been trying to get something for 'Miss Marple' off the ground for a very long time.

"For good reasons, Poirot has stolen her limelight since time began. I re-read all the Marple stories five years ago and I'd forgotten how good they were.

"Poirot has perhaps three or four of the all-time great Agatha Christies, but if you did a top 10, you'd get at least two or three Marples in there. She's underestimated."

James didn't give any further details on who's involved in the project or which of his great-grandmother's stories could be adapted next, but he has spent several years trying to secure a reboot.

He also shrugged off the term 'cosy crime', when asked about competition from the likes of Channel 5 show 'The Madame Blanc Mysteries' and Netflix's upcoming film adaptation of Richard Osman's 'The Thursday Murder Club'.

He said: "I hate the phrase 'cosy crime' and I don't think it's what my great-grandmother wrote.

"But her books had humour and I don't think everything needs to be as dark as Sarah [Phelps, screenwriter] made [the BBC adaptations]."

He pointed to the French 2007 adaptation of Christie's 1994 novel 'Towards Zero' as a potential example of the tone they could follow.

He added: "['Towards Zero'] is a little lighter and I can certainly see us doing more [in that style]."