Aggie MacKenzie has led tributes to the "unforgettable" Kim Woodburn.

The reality TV icon - who presented How Clean Is Your House? on Channel 4 with the 69-year-old TV personality - died on Monday (16.06.25) at the age of 83 following a short illness, and Aggie has praised her co-star's "incredible strength".

She told The Sun: "Kim was a tormented soul, but now she’s finally at peace.

"We clashed often. Behind the fierce persona was deep pain and incredible strength.

"She survived because she had to.

"I hope she’s resting now. She was an unforgettable woman."

Kim's big break came in 2002 when Channel 4 were looking for a cleaner with a "funny temperament" and she was recommended for How Clean Is Your House?

The star - who was nicknamed the Queen of Clean because of the show - was paired up with Aggie, and they created episodes from 2003 until 2009.

Music duo Jedward - who were in the Celebrity Big Brother house with Kim in 2017 - said she will be sorely missed for creating "TV gold".

Paying tribute to their friend - who served many legendary one-liners during her explosive outbursts on the then-Channel 5 reality show, the 33-year-old twins, John Grimes and Edward Grimes, posted on X: "Rest in Peace Kim Woodburn. You will forever be our Celebrity Big Brother Friend!

"We grew up watching you, and to share those memories together. You will be truly missed for the TV gold you created for all generations."

Kate Lawler - who was the first female winner of Big Brother, when she appeared on the then-Channel 4 programme in 2002 - commented on This Morning's tribute for Kim on Instagram.

Accompanied by a pensive face emoji, the 45-year-old TV personality wrote: "Loved Kim. x"

Meanwhile, a plethora of tributes have been left by viewers whom Kim entertained for decades.

One person wrote on X: "Sad to hear about the passing of Kim Woodburn. A true TV icon, bold, funny and unforgettable.

"She brought joy to so many and will be deeply missed. Rest in peace Kim."

Another said on the platform: "RIP Kim Woodburn. You’ll be remembered. You were my fave sassy cleaning lady. I’m sad to hear you are gone (sic)."

Also on X, a third user penned: "[I] can’t believe Kim Woodburn has died, an absolute icon of reality TV who I quote daily (and will continue to do so). RIP to a legend (sic)."

Kim - who finished as runner-up on ITV's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in 2009 - told her followers earlier this month that she had to stop sending personal video messages to fans on Cameo due to ill health.

She told her social media followers earlier this month: "No more videos for now, my loves, I need to get better!"

A post on Kim's Instagram account also read: "We regret to tell you that Kim is unable to record any further videos for the foreseeable future, due to a health problem.

"Kim sends her love to you all."

Kim's death was announced on Tuesday (17.06.25).

A representative for the star said: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness.

"Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person.

"Her husband Peter is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate.

"We are so proud of the amazing things that Kim achieved in her life and career.

"We kindly ask that Kim's husband and close friends are given the time and privacy they need to grieve.

"We will not be releasing any further details."