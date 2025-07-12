Alan Carr has compared Celebrity Traitors to "rehab".

Alan Carr has filmed Celebrity Traitors

The 49-year-old comic is among 19 celebrities who has taken part in a star-studded version of BBC show The Traitors - which is set for release later this year - and he admitted he was overwhelmed with messages when filming ended and he finally had his communication devices returned to him.

Speaking on his podcast, he said: “It was like rehab. It’s cheaper than rehab. They took my phone away. They took my laptop.

“When I got the phone back I was like ‘S***’.

"Now I get a lot of spam but I was like.. ‘2000 emails? Oh my god!’ and you start thinking ‘My mum and dad aren't well’ but then it’s like ‘Hi. Do you wanna buy a freezer?’”

Paloma Faith recently compared the experience to being in prison and admitted filming had been "way more demanding" than she had anticipated.

She told BBC Radio 2: “It was way more taxing and psychologically demanding than I expected.

“It’s like a Scandinavian jail. When you sit at home and watch it on the telly it’s like ‘entertainment’ and ‘showbiz’ but when you’re in you’re like, ‘Oh my God’.

“Best I don’t ever do anything illegal.”

And Stephen Fry found the experience "emotionally violent" and "absolute agony" - but he would love to do it again.

The 67-year-old actor is among 19 celebrities who have signed up for a star-studded version of BBC show The Traitors, but he has refused to let slip whether he was a Traitor or a Faithful when filming the upcoming series.

He told The Show People podcast: "It was a bit like a Chinese foot massage.

"You know it is absolutely agony but you sort of want to do it again. It is emotionally violent but you kind of love it.

"Obviously, I can't say a word about what is in this recently recorded celebrity version I suppose.

"I am certainly not telling you if I am a Traitor or a Faithful. I am one or the other."

In The Traitors, a few members of a group are chosen as Traitors and the rest become Faithful, and it's the job of the Faithful to try to work out who the Traitors are without being "murdered" by their opponents.

The nine-part series will see the celebrities compete for a cash prize up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

Actors Celia Imrie, Mark Bonnar, and Tameka Empson are also part of the Celebrity Traitors lineup, as is Olympic diving legend Tom Daley and Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway.

Jonathan Ross, Charlotte Church, Cat Burns, Clare Balding, David Olusoga, Joe Marler, Joe Wilkinson, Lucy Beaumont, Nick Mohammed, Niko Omilana, and Ruth Codd complete the star-studded line up.