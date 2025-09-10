Alan Carr and Emma Bunton are being lined up for a bizarre new reality competition.

Alan Carr is being eyed for a new show

The 49-year-old comic and the Spice Girls singer have reportedly been approached to host Sing If You Want To Go Faster, where contestants will ride rollercoasters and try to sing in tune at the same time, with the project currently being shopped around different networks and streaming services.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “The makers of this new show are lining up Alan and Emma to host and now they’re looking for the perfect home for this show.

“ITV has been offered it and now it’s going over to streamers like Netflix to see if they want to take it on.

“Sing If You Want To Go Faster is a really mad idea but it will be laugh-out-loud funny and perfect to watch at home with your mates or your family.

“It’s very simple — people get strapped into a rollercoaster and have to sing.

“Given they’re being belted around at 100mph, singing in tune is a nightmare and remembering the lyrics won’t be easy.

“The show comes from the creators of The Masked Singer and they think it could be a hit."

Alan and Emma, 49, are seen as the ideal hosting combination for the show.

The insider added: “They want Emma for her singing experience and Alan for his hilarious one-liners.

“He will be able to ad-lib so well off the crazy scenes playing out in front of them. I think they’d make the perfect presenting partnership.”

Alan can soon be seen taking part in Celebrity Traitors and he recently compared the experience to going to rehab.

Speaking on his podcast, he said: “It was like rehab. It’s cheaper than rehab. They took my phone away. They took my laptop.

“When I got the phone back I was like ‘S***’.

In The Traitors, a few members of a group are chosen as Traitors and the rest become Faithful, and it's the job of the Faithful to try to work out who the Traitors are without being "murdered" by their opponents.

The nine-part series will see the celebrities compete for a cash prize up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.