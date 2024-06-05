Alan Carr is being lined up as a possible replacement for Bruno Tonioli on 'Britain's Got Talent'.

The 68-year-old star won't be available for the next season of the hit TV show, due to filming commitments in the US, and TV bosses are currently creating a list of potential candidates to replace him on the 'Britain's Got Talent' panel.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Once it became clear auditions were starting in October, as opposed to January as per the previous 17 series, it became clear Bruno may not be able to take part.

"He’s committed to the US, but the new format for 'BGT' is non-negotiable because the show will effectively be replacing 'Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway'.

"Bruno has been a real hit with his fellow judges and viewers so it would be incredibly sad to see him go."

Alan, 47, is considered to be a strong candidate to replace Bruno on the panel.

The insider explained: "Alan Carr is a name that has been mooted - his chemistry with Amanda Holden is already a winning formula - and he would bring a fantastic comic edge to the panel.

"A decision will have to be made in the coming weeks."

Bruno joined 'Britain's Got Talent' in 2023, after leaving 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

However, Alan was strongly linked to the role before the appointment was announced.

A source previously told The Sun newspaper: "For almost two months Alan may have been the favourite to take over from David, but Bruno was always Simon Cowell’s preferred choice.

"Not only does he have years of judging experience under his belt from his time on 'Strictly', he will bring an outrageous brand of comedy that 'BGT' needs on the panel.

"In so many ways this is already the perfect job for Bruno as it sees him return to a glitzy showbusiness favourite that fits in with the rest of his work."