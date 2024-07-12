Alan Carr was forced to face his childhood bullies after they turned up to one of his book signings.

The ‘Chatty Man’ host, 48, revealed he had confront his difficult past after a group of his former tormentors arrived at one of his events asking if he could sign their copy of his 2016 book ‘Alanatomy: My Autobiography’.

According to The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column, he said: “When I did my autobiography, I did a signing in a local store. A couple of bullies were there and asked if I could sign their book.

“I don’t think the bullies realised they had an effect on me. They were like, ‘Oh, remember me?’, and I’m like, ‘Yes, how do you spell t***?’”

Alan is currently gearing up to the release of the second season of his show ‘Changing Ends’, which details his younger years growing up as the gay son of a Northampton Town football manager, Graham Carr, in the 1980’s.

Although his father was there at the time, the ‘Interior Design Masters’ presenter revealed his dad still asks him what will happen in the next instalment of the programme.

Speaking on ‘Lorraine’, he said: “My dad loves it. He says, ‘Alan, what's happening in series two?’ I say, ‘Dad, it's your life. You’ve been there the first time round.’

“He wants spoilers in his own life. My dad is the biggest fan.”

The TV star also admitted he teased his mother Christine Carr that a man might have to play her in the show because she has “very broad shoulders”.

Despite the jeering, Christine arranged a meal for her and Graham to meet actors Nancy Sullivan and Shaun Dooley, who portray them in the ITV sitcom.

Alan said: “My mum was worried, and I was teasing her saying, ‘Mum, you've got very broad shoulders. A man might have to play you.’

“I was winding her up and saying all these people, ‘Chuck Norris, Hulk Hogan,’ but we had a lovely meal and she met Nancy, who plays her. I told her, ‘It’s not a hatchet job. It’s a lovely script.’”

The second season of ‘Changing Ends’ starts on ITV1 with a double bill on 20 July.