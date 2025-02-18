Alan Carr has revealed that footage of his private parts had to be cut when filming 'Amanda and Alan’s Spanish Job'.

The 48-year-old funnyman hosts the renovation show with TV personality Amanda Holden and he has now shared that footage of his privates had to be cut from the BBC show when he did a wee and forgot about the cameras during a segment of the show where the pair were kayaking in Spain.

Speaking on his 'Life’s A Beach' podcast, he said: “There was a GoPro between my legs, but we were out there (in the kayak) for so long I forgot, and needed to do a wee. I got my willy out to do a wee, fell in and nearly drowned Amanda.

“I was scooped out by a lifeguard, and I said, ‘Oh, my God, the GoPro is between my legs’, but they said, ‘Oh, Alan, the footage is ruined’, and I was so pleased, of course.

“But when I got to the wrap party, a woman goes to me, ‘I’ve been editing round your knob this weekend’."

He quipped: “I gave them the money shot . . . I’m starting an OnlyFans now too!”

Recently, Alan feared he was going blind after being diagnosed with astigmatism.

The former 'Chatty Man' host revealed that he has been suffering from eye problems and it all led to a bit of a "health scare" for him.

He said: 'I've got astigmatism - I kept telling people I had stigmata, like the wounds of Christ. Get over yourself, Alan.

"I had a bit of a health scare. I went to Moorfields [Moorfields Eye Hospital in London]. I've got something wrong with my eyes - quite a bit of pressure."