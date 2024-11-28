Alan Carr is the latest star reported to have signed up for 'Celebrity Traitors'.

The British funnyman, 48, will join his pal Jennifer Saunders, 66, on the celebrity version of the hit BBC elimination game show - which is hosted by Claudia Winkleman - and bosses are said to have chosen him to juxtapose the "more sensible" stars poised to take part in the competition, including ITV News’ Political Editor Robert Peston, 64.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Alan is an absolute national treasure and will be an incredible contestant - he’ll make great telly as well as being a top player.

“Bosses are thrilled at the kind of scenes that could play out as he grapples with the more sensible names on the line-up as well as him giggling away with pals like Jennifer.

“He has been one of viewers’ dream signings since the idea of a celebrity version was first floated so everyone is thrilled talks are in final stages.”

Comedy duo Daisy May Cooper and her brother Charlie are also believed to have been snapped up by BBC bosses, with an insider recently telling The Sun: “Bosses are convinced Daisy and Charlie will be great players.

“They’re hilarious, witty and have award-winning acting skills.”

They will reportedly be joined by TV presenter Clare Balding, 53, retired Olympic diving sensation Tom Daley, 30, and actor Stephen Fry, 67.

The Coopers shot to fame in 2014 when they co-wrote and featured in the BBC award-winning mockumentary ‘This Country’.

Daisy and Charlie played Cotswolds-based cousins Kerry and Lee ‘Kurtan’ Mucklowe.

After attracting four million viewers a night with this year's series of 'The Traitors', a third instalment of the civilian show is set to air early next year.

A BBC spokesperson commented: “The Traitors is a game that includes lies and deception, thus it would be foolhardy for any Faithful to speculate before the game has begun.”