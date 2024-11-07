Alan Carr's 'Changing Ends' sitcom is getting two more series.

Alan Carr's 'Changing Ends' renewed for two more series

The 48-year-old funnyman is beyond delighted that his autobiographical show has been renewed by ITV after being streamed a whopping 13 million times on ITVX.

Alan said: “To get your own sitcom recommissioned for a series is the most wonderful news ever, but to have TWO series recommissioned is utterly mind-blowing and such a huge compliment, which I do not take lightly.

"I know how much this show has resonated with viewers and I promise I won’t let you down — and for someone whose actual life at times feels like a sitcom, believe me there are more tales to be told.

“Two series commissioned, eh?

"My dream of Changing Ends becoming Northampton’s answer to The Crown is two steps closer to being a reality.”

The series sees Oliver Savell, 14, portray a young version of the chatty comic.

The series follows Alan growing up in Northampton during the 1980s as the son of a professional football manager. After the positive response to the first series in 2023, a second aired in July this year.

A source told The Sun's TV Biz column: “Changing Ends launched exclusively on ITVX and then headed to terrestrial telly six months later, so built incredible pace and its final viewing figures were impressive.

“ITV greenlit series two before the first had even landed on the main channel, so it’s not surprising to hear a third was under way.

"But landing a fourth commission is a real feat.”

The former ‘Chatty Man’ host recently admitted he has enough stories to continue the show for a further eight series, but he is worried how much puberty will affect Oliver.

He told the newspaper: "Ollie is amazing and he just gets better. But of course, the elephant in the room was that we were wondering how tall he would have got and how much his voice had dropped – you have to be able to hit those high notes when you play Alan Carr, I'm like Mariah Carey!

"But he's just so professional and funny. Even though he was a little bit taller for Series Two, he's still just as talented and wonderful in the role as he was in the first series. If we get recommissioned I might have to do a time jump for series three!

"Honestly, the stuff that happens to me on a daily basis means I’ve still got enough stories up my sleeve to take us through to series nine if we ever get that far!"