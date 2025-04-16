Alan Carr's fashion choices were insulted by Dame Joan Collins when they went to see 'The Devil Wears Prada' musical.

Alan Carr's style was met with a caustic response by Dame Joan Collins

The 48-year-old comedian was stunned when the white jumper he wore to the theatre was met with a scathing response by the legendary actress, who famously played the acid-tongued Alexis Carrington in the soap 'Dynasty'.

Speaking on his 'Life's A Beach' podcast, Alan said: "Do you know what she said to me... because I was seeing her the week after?

"She said to me, 'Alan you won't be wearing that hideous jumper next week, will you?'

"I had that lovely white jumper on and I thought, 'There's Miranda Priestly upstairs on stage and I am sitting next to another one.' She could be an understudy. It was like sitting next to Alexis Carrington.

"She was on fire. She is amazing, she's 91 and she has still got the energy to slag me off!"

Meanwhile, it was reported last week that Alan and his friend Amanda Holden have landed a new show with Netflix.

The duo have starred in successful renovation programmes for the BBC that have seen them transform properties in Europe and the new show will be focused on an unknown subject "close to their hearts".

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "The BBC One shows were hugely popular.

"Viewers love the spark between the two pals, which Netflix is keen to tap into as it expands its entertainment offering.

"The exact nature of the new show is under wraps. It is a departure from Alan and Amanda's renovation programme but still focuses on something close to their hearts."

The two stars will be travelling to Corfu for their next renovation show 'Amanda and Alan's Greek Job' and shared that the destination holds a special place in their hearts as they have previously holidayed on the island together.

Alan said: "Greece is always my ‘Go To’ place for holiday fun, so it will be strange for me to be packing a hard hat, drill and paint roller in my suitcase instead of my usual suntan lotion and budgie smugglers.

"After the success of Sicily, Tuscany and Andalusia, I think Greece is the perfect next step for some Alamanda magic, with its rich history and culture and let’s not forget the delicious food and drink.

"It feels like its already gearing up to be an unforgettable summer."