Alan Carr's dog caused chaos on 'RuPaul’s Drag Race'.

The TV presenter has revealed he took Rita along to the studio when he was filming for the hit BBC show but she didn't like being left alone backstage and tore up his dressing room while attempting to escape.

During an episode of his 'Life’s A Beach' podcast, Alan explained: "At 'RuPaul’s Drag Race', I took Rita along and I went down to the show and she scratched through the door.

"They said they were gonna charge me for the door because she had chewed up all the bottom. Someone fixed it for me, but she was anxious - she wanted to see her daddy."

Alan - who is a judge on the show along with Graham Norton and Michelle Visage - added: "She was howling and I said: ‘It’s fine, she’ll stop in a minute'. But I came back after an hour and she was going: ‘Howl!'"

The TV star previously revealed he adopted Rita via the All Dogs Matter charity shortly before he lost his other pooch Joyce, and Alan believes Rita was well-behaved while Joyce was ill but later revealed her "more eccentric character traits".

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "I rehomed Rita from the wonderful dog charity @alldogsmatter of which I’m a patron.

"She got to spend some time with my gorgeous Joyce before she sadly crossed the rainbow bridge last month, bless her, Rita must have known Joyce was not well as she toned down some of her, how can I put this delicately, more eccentric character traits.

"Of course I’ll never get over losing [previous pets] Bev or Joyce but Rita is definitely making it easier for me."