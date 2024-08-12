Alan Cumming treats his job hosting the US version of 'The Traitors' just like a film role.

The actor has presented two seasons of the hit game show, and he's revealed he "acts his socks off" and even compared himself to Jennifer Aniston on her hit drama series 'The Morning Show'.

Alan told The Hollywood Reporter: "Being on a film, you get dressed in the morning, get into your costume and makeup and hair. That is very important for me, to understand who the character is ...

"I act my socks off in 'The Traitors', just like I did on 'The Good Wife', and it’s this very juicy thing like I do in the theatre or would do at the Tonys."

Alan revealed he wears an earpiece through which he's fed lines and direction from a producer, and it makes him feel like a TV star.

He added: "I like having a little earpiece in. I feel like Jennifer Aniston in 'The Morning Show', but with better clothes."

He has filmed a third season of the show and admits there's one player who audiences will love to hate. Alan explained: "“I can’t wait [for you to see] who it was, what it was - they were lying so profusely and dramatically. They were giving me a run for my money!"

Alan has become known for his outlandish costumes on the show, but he’s adamant he's just playing a character on TV and doesn't actually dress like that on a daily basis.

He previously told The Telegraph newspaper: "People imagine me to dress like I do on The Traitors but that’s a character – it’s me playing Moira Rose from [TV show] Schitt’s Creek playing me.

"Usually, I look like an eccentric old man in sandals, yoga pants and a T-shirt that says ‘Namasgay’."