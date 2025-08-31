Alan Fletcher believes rejecting a lengthier stint as his original character on Neighbours was "fate" as he ended up having a lengthy career in the beloved role of Dr Karl Kennedy.

Alan Fletcher's Neighbours career could have been very different

Before he was the handsome doctor on the iconic Australian soap opera, the 68-year-old actor had a brief run s Greg Cooper, who worked with Kylie Minogue's mechanic character, Charlene.

He recalled on Saturday Night with Hayley Palmer: "I actually did three weeks playing a character called Greg Cooper.

"He was a mechanic who was brought on to be the supervising mechanic for Kylie Minogue's character, Charlene.

"So yeah, I had my first little three-week stint then."

Alan decided to do theatre instead of take up a one-year contract on Neighbours.

He continued: "They asked me to stay for a year and offered me a year contract the following year and I turned them down to do theatre.

"You know, the fate's met.

"As a result of turning that down, I then went on to do another really high-quality drama for three years called Embassy.

"And then of course, along comes Dr Karl."

Karl made his debut as Karl in 1994, and is the third longest serving actor in an Australian television serial, after Home and Away actors Ray Meagher and Lynne McGranger.

Neighbours is set to end later this year, after Amazon gave it the boot once more after folding its revival of the show - which originally aired on Seven Network before moving to various broadcasters - in 2022.

Alan insists he didn't anticipate the programme returning for the long haul.

He told Hayley in the interview which airs in full on September 6 on Freeview channel 271: "It finishes at the end of this year.

"Amazon - I think it was always probably a short-term strategy in mind, I don't know.

"I'm not sure what the plans were but ultimately, you know, it would be unusual for them to keep it on forever.

"What happened with Amazon coming on and their injection of expertise of being an American production company and combined with the talent of our crew, they built Neighbours from the ground up.

"It was a spectacularly good product and I'm very proud of it to finish and see it as a template for the future."