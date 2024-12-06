Alan Halsall and GK Barry have exited 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'.

Alan Halsall has left the ITV show

The 42-year-old actor and the 25-year-old internet personality have become the latest celebrities to leave the ITV show.

Speaking after his exit was announced, Alan said: "It was nothing like I expected.

"I expected camp life to be how it was but you can't ever know what the people are going to be like. I met 11 amazing people and didn't expect to make so many friends so quickly."

Alan - who is best known for playing Tyrone Dobbs on 'Coronation Street' - feels he made some life-long friend during his time in the jungle.

The actor said: "I met some people who will be friends for life.

"I should open up a bit more, I've learned that about myself."

Alan was actually surprised by how much he enjoyed the company of his campmates.

He shared: "I’ve learnt at 42 years old I can still make friends! I didn’t think I’d enjoy everybody’s company as much as I actually have."

GK also relished spending time with her campmates.

However, she confessed that her 'I'm a Celebrity' experience was much tougher than she imagined, explaining that she "wouldn't put [her] worst enemy through that".

She said: "I can't believe I've looked like that on national TV, for several days.

"It was worse than I expected, I thought it would just be tanning and having a good time. That was hell, I wouldn't put my worst enemy through that - but the people in there were amazing so that made it great."