Alesha Dixon has clamped down on giving her daughters mobile phones.

Alesha Dixon opened up on her approach to parenting

The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge has daughters Azura, 11, and Anaya, five, with her 44-year-old dancer husband Azuka Ononye, but despite her eldest "begging" to be given her own device, she is working "super hard" to avoid it.

In an interview with Women’s Health UK magazine, the ‘Lipstick’ hitmaker admitted: "As long as we can avoid our daughters having phones, we’re going try our hardest.

"[Azura, 11] can be begging me for a mobile phone, and I feel no way to be like 'nope’ because I've got one. [But] you've got to be strong with it. My thing is this, 'If she doesn't need a phone then why is she having one?'

"If I can delay her being in that world, I'm going to work super hard to make sure that it doesn't happen. I don't care if her friends have got phones. In our house, we don't want that.”

The former Mis-Teeq star performed a medley of the group's hits, as well as her 2024 single 'Ransom', on the hit ITV1 talent show last year, and it made her want to perform on stage again.

She admitted: "It was like my two worlds met and I felt so alive. I felt at home, surrounded by everybody that I know and love.

"And then I got to perform, which is my first love, and it was just such a beautiful moment for me. I just thought, ‘Oh my God, I’ve missed performing so much.' "

However, she previously insisted she wouldn't encourage her children to follow in her footsteps until they're much older.

Speaking about her eldest daughter, she told The Times newspaper: “Until the day I feel like she’s emotionally intelligent enough to handle anything that comes with the industry, the answer will be no, you will not do that.”

