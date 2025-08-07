Alex Jones will celebrate 15 years as host of The One Show with a special episode.

The 48-year-old presenter has been a fixture on the BBC One magazine show since 2010 and her milestone on the programme will be marked with a special one-off episode on Friday (08.08.25).

Alex - who has children Teddy, eight, Kit, six, and Annie, three, with her husband Charlie Thomson - told the BBC: "I feel so incredibly proud to have been on the iconic sofa for all these years. It certainly doesn't feel like 15 years, and it still feels fresh, as the show keeps evolving. I feel like we keep coming back better and better.

"I started as a young girl and I feel like I've grown up with our viewers. They have seen me through all my big life moments like getting engaged and married, to having children. Our viewers are like extended family by now!"

The One Show has been on air since 2006 and Alex believes that the show's longevity is due to the fact it sits "at the heart of the nation".

The Welsh star, who has presented with the likes of Ronan Keating, Matt Baker and Roman Kemp during her stint on the programme, said: "I think the reason is it really strikes a chord with people because we sit right at heart of the nation. Our job, essentially, is to reflect what's going on.

"All the small daily bits and pieces, but also the big events that affect the country. When we reflect and report on those big events such as D-Day, or when the Queen died, all of those life-changing events, I think we find a human way to do it, a way that connects with people and makes them feel comforted.

"Sharing stories and memories that viewers have sent in encapsulates what The One Show is about - heart and warmth."

Alex cites the coronavirus pandemic as a "turning point" for the show as it provided some light relief during a time of crisis for the UK.

She said: "It was a big turning point for the show. We became a life line for some of our viewers and they trusted us to reflect on the bizarre situation we as collectively found ourselves, but also balance that with stories that distract from the news. We were the light at the end of sometimes a very dark news bulletin.

"The viewers kept me sane as much as I did them!"