Alex Jones' parents ring her after each episode of The One Show to critique her performance.

Alex Jones has fronted The One Show since 2010

Despite the 48-year-old star having chalked up 15 years of experience fronting the BBC One magazine programme, her mum Mary and dad Alun always find a fault - be it Alex needing more makeup or the colour of their daughter's dresses not suiting her.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Every night. And they won't always have a comment on the show.

"I mean, Dad, to be fair, doesn't get a word in because there's always Mum, but she'll say things like, 'Yeah, I just thought you needed a bit more blusher tonight.' Thank you for that.

"Or she'll say, 'That colour is not very you.' And I'm like, 'OK, well, three million people were watching, so that's good!'

"But actually, it's so lovely that they care."

Despite Mary and Alun being "picky" about how Alex performed in each episode of The One Show, they more often than not praise their daughter.

The TV presenter added: "Sometimes you can feel when it's been a really good show, and nine times out of 10, they reflect that.

"They go, 'Oh, that was a good show, wasn't it?'"

Alex joked that she knows if a show went well if her parents say an episode was "good".

The star continued: "But they're very picky, so if we get a 'that was a good show' from Mary and Alun, we know we're doing something right."

And Alex's dad was thrilled that she and her former The One Show co-host Chris Evans, 59, interviewed The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger, 82, Keith Richards, 81, the late Charlie Watts, and Ronnie Wood, 78, for a special episode in November 2012.

She recalled: "I remember way back in the early days, Mum and Dad had rung one night, as they do every night after the show, and they went, 'What are you doing tomorrow then?'

"I said, 'Well, the show's a bit different tomorrow. I think we're going to do a special on The Rolling Stones.'

"I didn't know... I mean, I knew their names, I knew there were four of them.

"My dad nearly collapsed. He was like, 'Sorry, what?' Put her on loudspeaker, Mary. What's she saying?'"

Alex joined The One Show in 2010 and co-hosted alongside Jason Manford, 44.

She then went on to present the programme with Matt Baker, 47, from 2010 until 2020, and Jermaine Jenas, 42, from 2020 until 2024.

Alex now fronts The One Show with Roman Kemp, 32, Vernon Kay, 51, JB Gill, 38, Clara Amfo, 41, and Lauren Laverne, 47.