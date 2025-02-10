Alex Jones' mum gives her makeup tips after watching her on 'The One Show'.

The One Show host Alex Jones

The 47-year-old TV presenter's mother Mary tunes in every time she hosts the BBC One chat show, and after she has gone off air Mary gets on the phone to her daughter to critique her look.

Alex's mother more often than not critiques her style and tells her what's working and what is not.

In an interview with entertainment journalist Julia Kuttner, she said: "She's a typical Welsh mum.

"She's super practical and she's not more proud of me than she is with my sister.

"Mum, she'll go, how was the show? 'Yeah, yeah, good.' And before I've even got gone on to say, you know, oh, you know, Elton [John] was great, she'll say, 'And are the children all right?' It's so funny.

"She's just very much the sort of matriarch still, you know.

"She’ll say things like, 'Well, you didn't have enough blusher on. You look ill. Are you tired? Because you look a bit tired.' 'That lip colour , honestly. You tell the girls it doesn't do anything, it's too pale.' I mean, she's hilarious, honestly."

Alex says her mum has always been style conscious and would let her and her sister Jennie wear makeup to primary school.

She said: "She's so stylish, though. I don't know how she's managed it over the years. She's really stylish. Always immaculate.

"I remember she had a Marks and Spencer palette, know, with all different sort of shades of blusher. And before we'd go to school some mornings, she'd say, 'Oh, come here, you look a bit pale.' And she'd put blusher on us, me and my sister. Or if we had school photos, she'd go, 'Come here, have some blusher now, before you go to school.' We were probably about eight.

"She is a real inspiration. She's brilliant."

Alex will be speaking at the Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show at the NEC Birmingham from Tuesday 18 February to Sunday 23 February. She will be speaking at the event's Inspiration Theatre about her love for the outdoors on Thursday 20 February.

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' contestant's husband, insurance broker Charlie Thomson, is a committed camper and when they tied the knot in 2015 Alex promised in her wedding vows that she would join him in a tent under the stars.

Alex - who has two sons and a daughter with Charlie - said: "My husband is a massive camper. He is a Kiwi and is obsessed with the outdoors.

"One of our wedding vows, if you can believe it, was that I would promise to try camping. He's that serious about it that we have to. I was allowed two things and he was allowed two things, so in the wedding we took it as an opportunity to iron a few things out. So I said that he needed not to be so late, he needs to be more punctual and he needs to spend less time in the shower. So those two things were promised and then I had to promise to develop more patience and promise to go camping.

"When we were little, mum and dad bought a caravanette. We had an orange and white VW.

"They are my favourite memories as a kid, going to France in the camper van. We would take sort of three weeks in the summer and we'd go all the way from Normandy all the way down to the south. Mum and dad didn't have a lot of money growing up, but they really did a lot of research research in terms of really good campsites that were very affordable but beautiful, you know, like in the grounds of old chateaus. So quite cheap, but actually the surroundings were really pretty and my sister and I would be sent off to get the fresh baguettes and croissants in the morning. Just lovely.

"They've passed that on to me ... I think we wanted to recreate that for our children. So we have been camping quite a lot in France. Although I was quite surprised last year I booked somewhere and it was my fault because I booked it and it looked idyllic. Just four tents that were already set up in a field just overlooking the. The most beautiful valley. Quite close to Mont Saint-Michel in France. The weather was gorgeous."

Go to Ccmshow.co.uk for more information and tickets.