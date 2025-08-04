Alex Kingston is set to compete on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Alex Kingston for Strictly Come Dancing

The Doctor Who actress has signed up for the BBC dance programme – her first ever reality TV show – as she is a huge fan.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Bosses are delighted to have snapped up Alex.

“She’s a real talent and will add a lot. It’s always exciting to have a prestigious actress on the cast.

“It’s the first time Alex has done a reality show of any kind, but she’s a huge fan of the show and couldn’t resist the opportunity.”

Alex, 62, previously admitted she worried taking part in the show would affect her acting career due to the time commitment and insisted if she did take part, it would never be in the same year as her pal Sarah Hadland, who competed last year.

Speaking in 2019, she said: "Sarah Hadland and I talked about how much we’d like to do Strictly Come Dancing.

“Then I discovered that she’s actually a trained ballet dancer.

"'Hang on a minute! That’s not fair!’ So, I can’t do it on a season when she is on it!

“It’s also a massive commitment and, as an actor, you never know whether you’re going to be available for that time or whether it means cutting out the possibility of an acting job."

Stefan Dennis, Sir Mo Farah, Stacey Solomon and Vicky Pattinson are all rumoured to be part of this year’s line-up.