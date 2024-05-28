Alexander Armstrong believes in ghosts and is playing records to resurrect the “spirits” of his deceased loved ones.

The 54-year-old Pointless host, who also fronts a show on Classic FM, says music is one of the best ways to feel the dead around you as it holds a “power” – and is strongly associated with the days when the dead were still around.

Alexander said the technique is part of his ambition to face up to the realities of death and embrace remembering those who have passed away.

He told The Times: “I believe in being able to summon up the spirit of someone you love.

“It’s not a case of being haunted in the hallways or bits of furniture moving or bumping.

“I’ve decided ghost means something else – it is to remember them and have a sort of warm sense of gratitude and love.

“So I can now say I believe in ghosts.”

The presenter said music holds a “very particular power” in terms of being able to raise spirits – and hailed it as “very much a part of our association” with life.

Alexander was speaking about his belief in ghosts to mark Celebration Day on Monday (27.05.24) – a UK-wide event that falls on the late May Bank Holiday, and which urges people to fondly remember inspirational friends, family or influential figures who are no longer with us.

Dad-of-four Alexander, who has his sons with wife Hannah Snow, also warned humanity is becoming too squeamish about discussing death.

He said: “I try to make it something I don’t shy away from, I think partly because I recoil so much from this strangely pious Victorian thing we’ve gotten into of not really even talking about death.

“People talk about ‘passing away’, which feels so po-faced.

“There’s a sort of dishonesty there. We’ve become terrifically solipsistic over the last 30 years or so.

“Once upon a time we had a much better attitude towards death. Most people had come across it in their families, if not in their immediate families then certainly in their wider families. It was really fairly common in the generation above mine.”