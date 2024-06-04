Alexandra Burke is “pinching” herself after being cast in a TV show.

Alexandra Burke loves being on telly

The ‘Bad Boys’ hitmaker - who shot to fame when she won the ITV singing competition ‘The X Factor’ in 2008 and went on to star in many a West End show like ‘Sister Act’ - is “beside” herself after getting the chance to star in the Paramount+ crime drama ‘Curfew’ as acting is something she has wanted to do since childhood

The 35-year-old singer told New! magazine: “I’m so beside myself that I got picked for such a moment on camera. I was like, ‘Sorry, me?’. I’m counting my lucky stars and pinching myself. Acting is the one thing that my mum said to me when I was younger to cut out and focus on the singing and now its come back around. So, she was right - it always comes back, it’s just taken a long time. I’ve done theatre, obviously but this is a different level when it’s television. It’s a whole different way of working. It’s getting up at five in the morning and finishing at 3am the next day - and still being a mum.”

Alexandra gushed about how “lucky” she was to have her nine-month-old and a 23-month-old children - whose names and genders she has not revealed publicly - with her footballer husband Darren Randolph, 37, and how they have improved their lives.

She said: “Becoming a mum has made me even more aware of enjoying each moment and still being present. I’ve achieved so much already which I’m grateful for in my career, which is a short career really. Since having children, I’m enjoying everything 10 times more. The early starts are wonderful with them, family time with Darren and the kids. I couldn’t ask for anything more and I don’t remember my life without them. It’s unbelievable and I feel very lucky to have been given birth to two amazing human beings - and I get to call them ours. It’s so special.”