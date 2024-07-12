Alexandra Burke still gets misty-eyed when she rewatches the duet she had with Beyonce on ‘The X Factor’.

The 35-year-old singer won the fifth series of the ITV show in 2008 after performing alongside the pop icon, 42, and has revealed she can’t revisit the episode without shedding a tear.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper’s 60 Seconds column, she said: “I still cry watching it.

“The fact I only found out I was duetting with her less than 24 hours before is a joke - it’s amazing that we even go through it and that she put up with me crying!”

The ‘Bad Boys’ chart-topper - who has two children, aged two and 10 months, with her footballer fiancé Darren Randolph, 37 - said she would “never forget” seeing a picture of herself with the artist at ‘The X Factor’ producer FremantleMedia’s building, and emphasised she can’t wait to show off the photo to her first-born when they’re older.

She continued: “I’ll never forget when I had my first baby and I went into ‘The X Factor’ producer Fremantle’s building and saw a picture of me with Beyonce.

“One day, I’m going to show my baby that photo … that moment was the creme de la creme.”

Looking at the programme itself, Alexandra said she had “the fondest memories” about appearing on the show.

She gushed: “‘The X Factor’ was a wonderful experience. I never though in a million years I would win.

“I went for it at 16, got told no, then went back and auditioned at 19.

“I just want my kids to see if you work hard and believe in what you want to do in life, it’s achievable.

“I’m a firm believer in that because I’m living proof.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer reflected on losing her mother, Melissa Bell, in 2017 during her stint on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

Alexandra admitted the death of her mother was made “even harder” due to her involvement on “such a popular show”.

She said: “It was a bittersweet moment because obviously I wanted to do well for my family and for my mum.

“In week two, I did the Paso doble and I don’t know what happened, but judge Craig Revel Horwood said, ‘I saw your mum within you’, and I was like, ‘I know, I turned into a different person.’

“But I think I’ve learned to have thicker skin, or I’ve tried to at least.”