Alison Hammond broke down in tears as she spoke about 'sacrificing a lot of time' with her son to 'work so hard'

The 'This Morning' host was presented with the Role Model award at the Multicultural Business and Community Champion Awards in Birmingham on Saturday (30.11.24), and she apologised to her son, Aidan Hammond, 19, for not "always being there".

In her acceptance speech, Alison said: "I’m actually going to take this quite seriously, because I’ve worked so hard guys, I’m not even just saying that. I’ve worked so hard.

"When you work so hard there are sacrifices you have to make and I’ve sacrificed a lot of time with my son, over there and I just want to say to my son, I love you so much, son.

“And I’m so sorry I haven’t always been there, but I’ll be honest with you, the reason I was doing it was only for you."

The teary star added: "Sorry, I’m getting emotional because I don’t normally get recognised for things like this so, thank you for recognising me, it means an absolute ... so much to me.

"And it’s so lovely to inspire and be a role model."

Earlier this year, Alison told how she struggled to pay her bills in the years after she found fame.

The 'Great British Bake Off' judge shot to fame when she appeared as a contestant on 'Big Brother' in 2002, and subsequently joined ITV's 'This Morning', where she hosted the competition segments.

However, work dried up in the years that followed and she worked at a hairdressers to make ends meet.

She told The Observer newspaper: "There was a time when I couldn’t pay my mortgage and I was really famous. I’d answer the phone, do a few blow dries. It’s not all good all of the time. "