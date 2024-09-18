Alison Hammond "felt more comfortable" returning to 'Great British Bake Off' for a second series.

Alison Hammond feels more settled on the Great British Bake Off

Alison Hammond feels more settled on the Great British Bake Off

The ‘This Morning’ presenter cooed it felt “so much nicer” returning to the tent of the Channel 4 baking competition the second time round - where she has reunited with fellow host Noel Fielding, 51, and judges Dame Prue Leith, 84, and Paul Hollywood, 58, for its 15th season premiering next Tuesday (24.09.24) - after replacing previous host Matt Lucas, 50.

The 49-year-old television personality told Best magazine: “It’s so much nicer coming back into the fold, it felt like a family seeing everybody and it was so nice. I felt more comfortable slipping straight back into it. We do have a laugh.”

Alison - who is one of the most booked faces in British telly - admitted she does indeed “still get nervous” before setting foot on any production but there's still a thrill.

She said: “I still get nervous when I do anything, to be fair. I get excited anyway - that feel of just going into the tent.”

The former ‘Big Brother’ contestant - whose 'Bake Off' stint follows previous hosts like Sue Perkins, 54, Mel Giedroyc, 56, and Sandi Toksvig, 66 - loves to get involved with the clean-up of the Channel 4 show, which involves lots of cream, eggs and sugar to deliver the Technical, Signature and Showstopper bakes.

Alison said: “I wouldn’t say it blows my mind, but I do enjoy it. I do really love it. I like washing up in the back room.”

The National Television Award nominee puts the show’s 14-year success down to it being “happy TV” for "the whole family".

Alison said: “It’s happy TV - it’s one of those shows that’s best described as happy TV. It transcends the whole family, it brings families together, young and old. It’s just a beautiful show.”

Tagged in