Alison Hammond "felt more comfortable" returning to 'Great British Bake Off' for a second series.

The ‘This Morning’ presenter cooed it felt “so much nicer” returning to the tent of the Channel 4 baking competition the second time round - where she has reunited with fellow host Noel Fielding, 51, and judges Dame Prue Leith, 84, and Paul Hollywood, 58, for its 15th season premiering next Tuesday (24.09.24) - after replacing previous host Matt Lucas, 50.

The 49-year-old television personality told Best magazine: “It’s so much nicer coming back into the fold, it felt like a family seeing everybody and it was so nice. I felt more comfortable slipping straight back into it. We do have a laugh.”

Alison - who is one of the most booked faces in British telly - admitted she does indeed “still get nervous” before setting foot on any production but there's still a thrill.

She said: “I still get nervous when I do anything, to be fair. I get excited anyway - that feel of just going into the tent.”

The former ‘Big Brother’ contestant - whose 'Bake Off' stint follows previous hosts like Sue Perkins, 54, Mel Giedroyc, 56, and Sandi Toksvig, 66 - loves to get involved with the clean-up of the Channel 4 show, which involves lots of cream, eggs and sugar to deliver the Technical, Signature and Showstopper bakes.

Alison said: “I wouldn’t say it blows my mind, but I do enjoy it. I do really love it. I like washing up in the back room.”

The National Television Award nominee puts the show’s 14-year success down to it being “happy TV” for "the whole family".

Alison said: “It’s happy TV - it’s one of those shows that’s best described as happy TV. It transcends the whole family, it brings families together, young and old. It’s just a beautiful show.”