Alison Hammond is to present the Channel 4 programme Your Song

The 50-year-old presenter will front the series which will give ordinary members of the British public the chance to perform a song that is special to them.

The six-part programme, which will see Hammond touring the UK, is similar in tone to fellow Channel 4 show 'The Piano' and is made by the same production company Love Productions.

The firm also makes 'The Great British Bake Off', which is co-hosted by Alison.

She said: "I love the power that music, and singing your heart out has. It can change your mood – put a smile on your face, make you sad, make you reminisce. So I'm really excited about this new show, about real people telling us their stories through song. Let's hit the road."

An insider added to The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "Alison was the natural choice to present this, with her warm personality and ability to catch unguarded moments with the singers, together with chatting to the crowds.

"'Your Song' will feature people who love singing – they may have been singing for a long time but not necessarily in public or on a stage. You can expect some unexpected performances."

Alison recently revealed that she has lost more than 13 stone and credits her four personal trainer workouts a week for helping her to shed the pounds.

The 'This Morning' host told Bella magazine: "I’ve lost a lot of weight. I can remember being nearly 30st, and now I’m in the 17/16st 7lbs range.

"I’ve got a personal trainer - she’s amazing. She trains me when I can train. If I’m working, I don’t train. I’ll go for a walk. But when I’m at home, I’ll go and have a session with her in the morning, just an hour. It might be four days a week."

Alison celebrated her 50th birthday in February and says that she feels "amazing" after reaching the milestone age.

The 'For the Love of Dogs' presenter said: "It’s no different to the last decade - it’s exactly the same.

"It just feels like I’ve been waiting in the queue at the Post Office a little bit longer than someone younger than me.

"There’s no difference in the queue, everything is exactly the same and you still see the same scenery, it’s just that I’ve been there longer."