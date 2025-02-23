Alison Hammond is to host a 'Hole in the Wall' reboot.

Alison Hammond is to host Hole in the Wall

The 'This Morning' presenter has reportedly signed on to front a new version of the BBC game show - which features two teams of celebrities trying to squeeze through odd shapes in a moving wall in a bid to win money for charity - and producers are said to be "over the moon" she's agreed to be involved.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “'Hole In The Wall' got great ratings when it first came out so the Beeb have decided to bring it back.

“They are currently filming the pilot to see how it shapes up. They wanted to sign Alison and she jumped at the chance to do it.

“She’s one of TV’s most in demand stars right now and the Beeb is over the moon that they’ve signed her.

“Alison adores her job and is always on the lookout for shows where she can have a real laugh -that’s why she loves presenting 'Bake Off' and 'This Morning'. They are light-hearted and fun.”

The programme, which is based ona Japanese format, was originally presented by Dale Winton before Anton Du Beke took over as host for the second series. The show was axed in 2009.

The 'Great British Bake Off' host previously told how she is always happy to meet fans when she's out and about because she views it as her job.

She told The Times magazine: "I bring joy. But I take it seriously, because life is hard and you’ve just seen how people react to me. I make them forget their life. I bring joy, that’s my role. And if that can happen for somebody through my laugh, which even I find annoying, that’s fine by me.”

And even when her mum died of cancer four years ago, Alison left the hospital and agreed straight away to take a picture with a woman who had approached her.

She recalled: “On the way out, a woman asked me for a photo.

“And I said, ‘Of course!’ That’s my job. People like that put me where I am today and I was looking at the phone screen, at our selfie, thinking, my mum just died.

"But it made that woman happy, so of course I took it. I’m not going to deny someone a photo just because I’m not in the mood. People off TV are not always this friendly, but it’s who I am. I’m hands on. I hug. We’re all on the same level.”