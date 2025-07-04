Alison Hammond is "excited" to be joining Celebrity Gogglebox with her family members.

Alison Hammond her son Aidan and her sister Saundra on Celebrity Gogglebox

The 50-year-old presenter will be on the hit Channel 4 programme reacting to some of the hottest TV shows and films alongside her 20-year-old son Aidan and her sister Saundra on Friday (04.07.25) - and she told viewers to expect lots of laughs.

She said: “I’m so excited to be doing Celebrity Gogglebox with my son Aidan.

We’ve always loved watching telly together, and now we get to do it on the sofa for the nation! It’s a real family affair, too, because my fabulous sister Saundra is getting involved as well.

"Expect laughs, eye-rolls, and lots of commentary, classic Hammond style!”

Alison signing up for Celebrity Gogglebox comes after the BBC Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox and her best friend Clare Hamilton - who both present the teenage parenting podcast The Teen Commandments - joined the show on June 27.

Sara - who starred in the 2024 series of Celebrity Gogglebox with DJ Annie Mac, 46 - was quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "I love watching and shouting at the telly and I love hanging out and having a laugh with my best mate, so doing Gogglebox with Clare is the dream!"

And Clare said it is surreal that she gets to star on one of her favourite programmes with her best friend.

She added: "I am a huge Gogglebox fan, so to be doing this with my best friend of over 30 years is quite literally a goosebump moment for me."

The seventh season of Celebrity Gogglebox - which began on June 6 - features a range of famous faces from the showbiz world.

The line-up includes comedian Paddy McGuinness and TV presenter Vernon Kay, The Inbetweeners actor James Buckley and his wife Clair Buckley, reality TV stars Vicky Pattinson and Pete Wicks, and pop star Jess Glynne and her partner, sports commentator Alex Scott.

Former Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp and his son, TV presenter Roman Kemp, former Big Brother's Bit on the Side host Rylan Clark and his mum Linda, ex-The Big Breakfast presenters Denise Van Outen and Johnny Vaughan, and Happy Mondays rockers Shaun Ryder and Bez, will also make an appearance.

Meanwhile, Gavin and Stacey actor Larry Lamb and his son, presenter-turned-businessman George Lamb, former Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds and her close friend, radio personality Richie Anderson, comedic mum-and-daughter duo Jennifer Saunders and Beattie Edmondson, and BBC Radio 1 broadcaster Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv also share their opinions on some of the hottest entertainment offerings.

Comedians Babatunde Aleshe and Mo Gilligan, Diversity duo Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, as well as TV personality Jamie Laing and comedian Munya Chawawa, and broadcaster Clare Balding and her wife Alice Arnold are also on the show.