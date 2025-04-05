Alison Hammond's 'Big Weekend' will feature Perrie Edwards, Mel B and Luke Evans.

Alison Hammond lines up Perrie Edwards, Mel B and Luke Evans for new show

In the new BBC One entertainment series, Alison will spend 48 hours with some of the UK’s biggest celebrities, giving viewers an exclusive glimpse into their homes and lives.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Alison’s new 'Big Weekend' series is shaping up to be amazing and she has already filmed with some massive names.

“She literally moves in with them and then gets under their skin and sees what makes them tick.

"Perrie’s fans, for example, have never really seen her at home and it will be a really revealing watch.

“She talks a lot about her life in Little Mix and the transition from that to motherhood and then launching a solo career.

“It’s the same with Luke, who is a genuinely big acting star. No one would have guessed he’d ever sign up for something like this."

And, Mel B's episodes are said to be hilarious, with the source explaining: "She and Alison get on like a house on fire. For Spice Girls’ fans, it is something you don’t want to miss.”

Alison previously said: “I’m so excited to serve up some big lols and tons of OMG revelations on the BBC as I spend some quality time with some of the UK’s favourite celebrities. When I’m on a mission no secret is safe, and trust me no stone or cupboard will go unturned!”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC added: “Alison is one of the most warm-hearted presenters in the UK and it’s no surprise that big name celebrities are lining up to have her spend the weekend at their homes. It’s going to be a blast!”

And, Mel Balac, Creative Director for Entertainment at BBC Studios said: “Alison is the perfect woman for the job. She wears her heart on her sleeve and her incredible openness, energy and warmth will shed new light on the celebrities she spends the weekend with. When Alison comes knocking it’s a special appointment you won’t want to miss!”