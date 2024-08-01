Alison Hammond is set to release her debut novel later this year.

The 'This Morning' presenter has taken to social media to reveal that the romantic comedy novel 'Bombshell' will hit bookshelves on November 7.

In a video posted on her Instagram Story, Alison said: "Hi everyone, I've got some fantastic news for you.

"I've got a new book coming out. Yes! It's coming out this November, in the autumn. It's absolutely brilliant."

The 49-year-old star continued: "My character is called Madison and she's married to a TV heartthrob husband who is absolutely gorgeous.

"Anyway, he lands this massive bombshell onto Madison that kind of flips her life upside down.

"She's given so much up for her kids, her career, it's time to reclaim her own worth. I'm not going to tell you anymore but it's brilliant."

Alison's 'This Morning' co-host Dermot O'Leary congratulated her on the new venture, commenting: "About time!"

Meanwhile, it was revealed last month that the BBC wanted the former 'Big Brother' star to host a new travel show.

Alison – who worked as a holiday rep before finding TV fame – is said to have been offered the chance to host 'Florida Unpacked', a programme that would see her exploring the Sunshine State.

A TV insider told The Sun newspaper: "This is a continuing nightmare for ITV as Alison is seen by them as one of their biggest stars - but she’s increasingly working for their rivals."

It's thought BBC bosses could even air the programme in the same slot as ITV brunchtime staple 'This Morning'.

The insider added: "The travel show is the latest tempting offer she’s taken up with BBC execs revelling in the fact they can put it head-to-head with 'This Morning'.

"It could lead to the situation where Alison can be seen hosting the daytime magazine show on ITV while simultaneously being seen over on BBC One."