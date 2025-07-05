Alison Hammond's son once fled their family home amid a dispute with the TV star.

Alison Hammond stars alongside her son on Celebrity Gogglebox

The This Morning presenter and her 20-year-old Aidan are now appearing together on Celebrity Gogglebox, but Aidan admits that their relationship hasn't always been easy.

During an appearance on the Spin Justice podcast, Aidan said: "When we were in the flat, [my grandmother] had a house pretty much opposite us, so we could literally leave and run across the road.

"So when my mum was doing my head in, I'd just go to my nan's."

Alison's mother, Maria, died of lung and liver cancer in January 2020, and Aidan admits that her passing has left a big void in their lives.

He said: "She's passed away now, but we were very close all the time - me, my mum and my nan - and that was kind of the little trio."

Meanwhile, Alison recently revealed that she feels "excited" to join Celebrity Gogglebox.

The 50-year-old presenter is starring on the hit TV show alongside Aidan and her sister Saundra.

Speaking prior to their Gogglebox debut, Alison said: “I’m so excited to be doing Celebrity Gogglebox with my son Aidan.

"We’ve always loved watching telly together, and now we get to do it on the sofa for the nation! It’s a real family affair, too, because my fabulous sister Saundra is getting involved as well.

"Expect laughs, eye-rolls, and lots of commentary, classic Hammond style!"

Googlebox bosses decided to hire Alison and her son after they starred together on the BBC travel show Florida Unpacked.

The duo were considered to be ideally suited to the Gogglebox format, and Alison is "already part of the C4 family" as the co-host of The Great British Bake Off.

A TV insider previously told The Sun newspaper: "Producers were impressed by the dynamic between Aidan and his mum on their new travel show, so wanted a piece of it for Celebrity Gogglebox.

"They're always looking for new duos to appear on the programme to keep it constantly feeling fresh, and, of course, fronting The Great British Bake Off means she's already part of the C4 family."