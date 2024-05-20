Alison Steadman has admitted getting all the cast of ‘Gavin and Stacey’ together is “very difficult”.

The 77-year-old actress was last seen as Pamela ‘Pam’ Shipman in the beloved BBC comedy in its 2019 Christmas special, and is expecting to make a return for the upcoming festive one-off later this year.

While she’s looking forward to reuniting with her fellow cast members – which includes 45-year-old Mathew Horne, Joanna Page, 47, and 76-year-old Larry Lamb – the actress conceded making the show could be hard because of their busy schedules.

She told the Daily Mirror: “They are extremely busy people. Finding the time to put another show together is very difficult.

“These things take months and months. You develop it, you change it, and then you have another idea and so on. It’s quite a long process. And then you’ve got to get the actors free.”

‘Abigail’s Party’ actress Alison added “none of” the ‘Gavin and Stacey’ cast “have seen the script” yet.

And she added they “only found out [another episode was in the works] for definite the other day”.

Alison then gushed the sitcom – written by James Corden, 45, and 57-year-old Ruth Jones – was “wonderful”, and said the cast tries to stay in touch with one another.

She went on: “It’s a wonderful series. It’s so nice that it’s so popular. I feel very privileged and very lucky to have been given that chance.

“We have a group, so if we do want to send a message out, we can. It’s nice.”

The upcoming ‘Gavin and Stacey’ Christmas special was announced by James and Ruth earlier this month.

James made the announcement on Instagram by posting a picture of himself with Ruth holding up the script for ‘Gavin and Stacey: The Finale’.

He captioned the photo: “It's official! We have finished writing the last ever episode of ‘Gavin and Stacey’.

“See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James.”