Gabby Logan is a "bit disappointed" about being the oldest Match of the Day presenter in the new hosting line-up.

The 52-year-old TV star along with Mark Chapman, 51, and Kelly Cates, 49, have replaced Gary Lineker, 64, in fronting the BBC's highlights show of Premier League and Champions League football from next season - the first time the lead presenting role will be shared by a trio.

Gabby - who is the eldest out of her three siblings, Jordan, Louise and her late brother Daniel - was initially thrilled about being the "middle child" until she learnt Mark and Kelly's ages, but Gabby.

Speaking to her 53-year-old husband Kenny Logan, on the latest episode of The Mid-Point with Gabby Logan podcast, she explained: "I assumed that I was the middle one. I was like the middle child. I thought Mark was older than me. And I know Kelly's not yet 50. She's 50 in September.

"It's me. Mark's six months younger than me. I'd already positioned myself as the kind of middle one in this situation because I'm the eldest child at home. I thought, 'Oh good, I'm not going to be the eldest one. I'm going to be the middle one.'

"So I was a bit disappointed."

Gabby's retired rugby union player spouse pointed out that being the eldest presenter means she can "take control".

However, the TV host stressed that is not the dynamic she, Mark, who will keep hosting sports programming for BBC Radio 5 Live, and Kelly, who will continue to host Premier League coverage for Sky Sports, have.

Replying to Kenny, Gabby - who also fronts rugby and athletics coverage for the BBC - said: "No, it's not that kind of dynamic, Kenny, between the three of us. But what I meant was I was like, 'Oh God, I'm no longer.'

"This is the thing about midlife, isn't it? You're never the young one in the room anymore. And even with the Match of the Day trio, even though we're only a few years apart, I'm still not the young one out of the trio."

Despite her being the eldest, she is still excited to begin her job on Match of the Day with Mark and Kelly.

Gabby said: "It is an institution. I grew up hearing the Match of the Day music. It was the only way you could watch football, really, because there were so few live matches on when I was a kid. And my dad would have been on Match of the Day as well.

"It's very exciting to be part of that institution and along with Kelly and Mark, who are the other presenters, we'll share the load through."