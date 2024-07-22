Amanda Abbington has branded Giovanni Pernice "abusive, cruel and mean".

Amanda Abbington has complained about her treatment on Strictly

The 50-year-old actress withdrew from 'Strictly Come Dancing' last year amid claims she had clashed with her professional partner and later revealed she had been diagnosed with PTSD, and now she has spoken out for the first time about her experience, calling for a "duty of care" from show bosses.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday newspaper about making a complaint to the BBC, she said: “I found Giovanni’s behaviour unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean. I couldn’t sit back and let him do that to other people.

“I had to think long and hard about making a complaint because I knew the backlash I would get. But I would not have been able to live with myself for future people going on that show.

“I know what happened in that room, it’s on video and I have no problem with anyone seeing that. It’s a duty of care that is needed.

“Rehearsal rooms should be a safe space, there is a duty of care and kindness, and that courtesy wasn’t extended to me on this job.

“I was being as amenable as possible and it wasn’t being reciprocated, that’s all.

“And I wanted to complain about it because I didn’t think it was fair — this is a publicly owned company."

The 'Sherlock' actress hit out at the "insane" backlash she experienced in the wake of her much-discussed exit from the competition and insisted she should never have been partnered with Giovanni - who won't be returning for the next series of 'Strictly' - because of his alleged previous conduct.

She added: "It’s insane what has happened to me, with the death threats and backlash.

"I know the BBC knew about Giovanni’s behaviour for years, people had complained about him and flagged his behaviour to producers in the past and nothing was done. It wasn’t an isolated experience with me. I should never ever have danced with him."

Other stars have since spoken about their treatment at the hands of the professional dancers on the show, with Graziano Di Prima dropped last weekend amid allegations he was violent towards Zara McDermott, and Amanda is "proud" of them for coming forward.

She said: “I’m proud of the people who have come forward. Daring to say something is a big step for people. The BBC must have been turning a blind eye and the fact other people have come forward must mean there is something going on that is endemic.”

Giovanni has denied the allegations surrounding his conduct.

His spokesperson said: “Giovanni refutes these allegations and denies any accusations of abusive or threatening behaviour. He has provided substantive evidence to the investigation and he remains fully confident of clearing his name.”

And a BBC spokesman said: “The BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals. Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process.

“The BBC has duties of care to everyone — to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about.”