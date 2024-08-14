Amanda Abbington is being supported by her former partner Martin Freeman during the ongoing 'Strictly Come Dancing' scandal.

Amanda Abbington has the support of former partner Martin Freeman during the Strictly scandal

The 50-year-old actress has made a complaint about the behaviour of her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice after she withdrew from last year's series of the BBC favourite and has been given a boost by the support of her 'Sherlock' co-star – who she was in a relationship with for 16 years and has children Joe, 18, and Grace, 16, with.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Martin has made a point of making sure Amanda is OK with everything that has happened recently.

"They share two children together so have always remained close.

"He was worried and concerned about the things Amanda has been going through."

Amanda – who says she has received death threats in the wake of her complaints - described Giovanni's behaviour during rehearsals as "abusive, cruel and mean" and felt that 'Strictly' bosses should have a "duty of care" to contestants on the show.

She told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "I found Giovanni’s behaviour unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean. I couldn’t sit back and let him do that to other people.

"I had to think long and hard about making a complaint because I knew the backlash I would get. But I would not have been able to live with myself for future people going on that show.

"I know what happened in that room, it’s on video and I have no problem with anyone seeing that. It’s a duty of care that is needed.

"Rehearsal rooms should be a safe space, there is a duty of care and kindness, and that courtesy wasn’t extended to me on this job.

"I was being as amenable as possible and it wasn’t being reciprocated, that’s all.

"And I wanted to complain about it because I didn’t think it was fair — this is a publicly owned company."